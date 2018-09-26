GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko set sight on AshantiGold SC hitman Shafiu Mumuni - Report

Published on: 26 September 2018
Shafiu Mumuni

AshantiGold SC forward Shafiu Mumuni has emerged as a transfer target for regional rivals Asante Kotoko, according to reports.

Reports in the media indicate that the Porcupine Warriors have asked about the services of the sharp-shooter but this transfer will be subject to the approval of the next substantive coach of the Kumasi based side.

Mumuni scored a brace to help the Miners beat Asante Kotoko by 3-2 in Obuasi in the second leg of the “Golden clash” friendly.

Should this transfer take place Shafiu will become the latest Ashantigold attacker to join Asante Kotoko since Emmanuel Osei Carlos.

