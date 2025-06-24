Asante Kotoko set to appoint Karim Zito as substantive coach on two-year deal

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko are expected to name Abdul Karim Zito as the substantive head coach of the club following an impressive performance in the just ended football campaign.

Zito, a legend of the Porcupine Warriors made a return to the club mid-way through the season, replacing Prosper Narteh on the back of an unimpressive results in the campaign.

Despite limited time, Zito managed to finish third in the Ghana Premier League while guiding the club to the FA Cup success.

Following the brilliant run of form, the Interim Management Committee led by Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah, have decided to retain Karim Zito as the substantive head coach ahead of next season.

The Veteran Ghanaian tactician returned to Kumasi on Monday following a short break and is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors.

As he edges closer to the job, the former Dreams FC trainer could to lead the Porcupine Warriors in the upcoming campaign. Kotoko will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, having clinched the FA Cup title under Zito’s guidance.

Zito is famously remembered for leading Dreams FC to the semifinals of the Confederation Cup in their debut campaign, and Kotoko will be hoping the veteran Ghanaian trainer will lead the side to leave a mark in Africa next season.