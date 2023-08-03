GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Asante Kotoko set to begin pre-season training ahead of 2023/24 Season

Published on: 03 August 2023
Asante Kotoko set to begin pre-season training ahead of 2023/24 Season
Asante Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko have announced the commencement of their pre-season training on Tuesday, August 8.

The club took to their social media platform to share the news, revealing that the training sessions will be held in Beposo, located in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Players have been instructed to convene at the team's camp in Beposo on Monday, August 7.

The following day, the official pre-season training will kick off, marking the start of the team's preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

The Porcupine Warriors enjoyed a successful pre-season last year; however, they faced challenges in the Ghana Premier League, resulting in a lack of silverware. As they gear up for the new season, Asante Kotoko aim to meticulously prepare to contend for trophies.

The return of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has injected renewed optimism among fans as the club embarks on its quest for success in the upcoming campaign.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more