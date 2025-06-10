Asante Kotoko set to clash with Golden Kick in MTN FA Cup final showdown

The stage is set for an exciting finale to the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup as Asante Kotoko SC prepares to face off against the surprise package, Golden Kick SC.

The much-anticipated final will take place on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM.

Kotoko come into the final hungry for redemption after a challenging season. The Reds missed out on clinching the Premier League title for the third consecutive year and recently suffered a 3-1 defeat to Vision FC, adding pressure on head coach Abdul Karim Zito.

Despite these setbacks, Kotoko’s rich history in the FA Cup, boasting nine titles and four runner-up finishes, makes them clear favourites to lift the trophy once again.

On the other side, Golden Kick SC has captured the imagination of fans with a remarkable cup run. The team has secured impressive wins over strong opponents, including Kotoku Royals, WAFA, Danbort, Accra Hearts of Oak, Karela United, and Attram De Visser. Eager to claim their first-ever FA Cup title, Golden Kick will be looking to spring a major upset against the seasoned Kotoko side.

Fans across Ghana can catch all the action live on Max TV, the Ghana Football App, and other networks. With so much at stake, Sunday’s final promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season.