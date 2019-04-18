Asante Kotoko set to play Egyptian club Arab Contractors in Otumfour Osei Tutu II anniversary match

Asante Kotoko are in talks with Egyptian side Arab Contractors to play an anniversary match in honor of the life patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to the Chief Executive Officer for the club George Amoako talks are already underway and a date will be fixed for the game.

"You know that the 20th annivesary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a very big event and as the owner of Asante Kotoko,we need to honour him by playing a big match to commemorate the anniversary", he told Oyerepa FM.

"We are in the middle of negotiations and planning for the organisation of a match. As we speak now we are talking to Arab Contractors ,we need a couple of days to conclude certain things before we concretise the date but we are looking at either 19th or 30th May 2019", he concluded.