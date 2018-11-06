Asante Kotoko set to play Ivorian giants Asec Mimosa in friendly - Report

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are set to play Ivorian side Asec Mimosa in a friendly as part of preparations ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

The Kumasi based club have been preparing for the tournament with some low profile friendlies.

The Reds were granted permission to represent Ghana in Africa after the Normalisation Committee had earlier stated it wont allow Ghanaian clubs to take part in any continental championship.

Asante Kotoko registered 26 players for the CAF Confederations including eleven new players, who were signed last week.

According to information gathered by GHANASoccernet, the Porcupine Warriors will be moving to the Western Region to continue preparations.

The team has also lined up a friendly against a yet to be named Togolese club.

Kotoko are the FA Cup holders, making them eligible to represent Ghana in Africa following the suspension of football activities in the country.

Last season, Kotoko lost to CARA Brazzaville in the first round of the competition but have set sights on reaching the group stages this year.