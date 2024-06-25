Asante Kotoko set to resume training ahead of Democracy Cup clash against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko will resume training on Friday, June 28, 2024, in preparation for the highly anticipated Democracy Cup game against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

The match is scheduled to take place on July 5.

Their opponents, Hearts of Oak, began their training sessions on Monday, signaling their readiness for the crucial encounter.

Both teams are looking to redeem themselves after disappointing campaigns in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Asante Kotoko finished in sixth place, marking their worst season in 14 years as they went winless in their seven games along the journey. Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, narrowly avoided relegation, securing their safety with a dramatic comeback victory against Bechem United on the final day of the season.

Adding to the challenge of Kotoko, the team has seen the departure of 19 first-team players, raising concerns about their squad depth for the upcoming match.

Despite these setbacks, the Porcupine Warriors are actively working in the transfer market to strengthen their squad in time for the Democracy Cup clash.

The much-anticipated game is expected to draw significant attention as both clubs aim to start the new season on a positive note. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how the teams perform after their respective struggles in the league.