Asante Kotoko set to sign former Medeama defender Kwadwo Amoako

Defender Kwadwo Amoako is set to join Asante Kotoko after leaving former Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC.

The experienced right-back agreed to part ways with Medeama SC at the end of the season, making him a free agent.

Following the mass clear out in the camp of the Porcupine Warriors, Amoako looks set to return to Kumasi.

He is expected to join the team's pre-season camp in the coming days as coach Prosper Ogum starts the rebuilding of his team following a tough campaign last season.

Amoako has rich experience playing in the Ghana Premier League, having represented Ashantigold and the Mauve and Yellow.

He featured prominently for Medeama during the CAF Champions League last season as the Tarkwa-based reached the group stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors are preparing for the Democracy Cup against Hearts of Oak on July 17, 2024.