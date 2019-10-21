Asante Kotoko set to terminate contract with Paradise Pac mineral water - reports

Asante Kotoko are set to terminate their contract with mineral water owned by Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, Paradise Pac according to reports.

Reports suggest both parties are not comfortable with the agreement after one year and the Reds have officially written to the Accra-based company to have the deal canceled.

Paradise Pac signed a partnership deal with Kotoko last year to be their official mineral company of which a said amount of GH¢10,000 in cash would be given to Kotoko and GH¢3,000 in products monthly.

Voltic and Everpure were also interested in sponsoring Kotoko before Paradise Pac got the nod.