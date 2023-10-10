Asante Kotoko settle former coach Seydou Zerbo's salary arrears

Asante Kotoko have successfully resolved the salary arrears of former coach Seydou Zerbo, amounting to $9,000, equivalent to three months' salary.

The 60-year-old had signed a 12-month contract to take over as Kotoko's head coach in August 2022, but his tenure was cut short when he was dismissed in March 2023.

At the time of his dismissal, Kotoko owed Zerbo three months' worth of salary, and despite his attempts to retrieve the money, he had not received any communication from the club. In response, Zerbo had threatened to report the matter to FIFA.

In a recent update, Zerbo confirmed that the issue has now been resolved. He said on Fox FM, "I have now received all my money. They have paid my salary for three months. I have checked my account, and the money is in there."

Zerbo had been brought in as head coach after the departure of the title-winning coach Prosper Ogum. However, in July 2023, Prosper Ogum returned to take charge of the club after the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah had reached the end of its mandate.

The settlement of Zerbo's salary arrears marks the conclusion of this financial dispute, allowing both parties to move forward.