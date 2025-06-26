Asante Kotoko show interest in Heart of Lions midfielder Ishmael Addo

Asante Kotoko have officially registered interest in Heart of Lions’ standout midfielder Ishmael Addo, sources close to the club have confirmed today.

The 18â€‘yearâ€‘old playmaker has been turning heads this season, consistently delivering impressive performancesâ€”including influential outings in high-stakes matches against top-flight opposition.

His emergence as a key figure under coach Desmond Offei, combined with recognition at the Uâ€‘20 level, has accelerated interest from several Ghanaian clubs.

According to reports, Kotoko have opened formal talks with Heart of Lions regarding a potential transfer.

The Porcupine Warriors view Addo as an ideal fit for their midfield, blending youthful energy with proven match-winning quality. While discussions are still in early stages, Kotoko intend to advance negotiations swiftly before other clubs move in.

Addo’s rise has been meteoricâ€”he’s already featured in multiple GPL “Team of the Week” selections, underlining his growing reputation.