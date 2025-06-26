GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko show interest in Heart of Lions midfielder Ishmael Addo

Published on: 26 June 2025
Asante Kotoko have officially registered interest in Heart of Lions’ standout midfielder Ishmael Addo, sources close to the club have confirmed today.

The 18â€‘yearâ€‘old playmaker has been turning heads this season, consistently delivering impressive performancesâ€”including influential outings in high-stakes matches against top-flight opposition.

His emergence as a key figure under coach Desmond Offei, combined with recognition at the Uâ€‘20 level, has accelerated interest from several Ghanaian clubs.

According to reports, Kotoko have opened formal talks with Heart of Lions regarding a potential transfer.

The Porcupine Warriors view Addo as an ideal fit for their midfield, blending youthful energy with proven match-winning quality. While discussions are still in early stages, Kotoko intend to advance negotiations swiftly before other clubs move in.

Addo’s rise has been meteoricâ€”he’s already featured in multiple GPL “Team of the Week” selections, underlining his growing reputation.

