Asante Kotoko show interest in Nations FC captain Razak Simpson

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have expressed interest in Nations FC and Black Stars defender Razak Simpson.

Simpson, who is the captain of Nations FC has emerged as one of the most sought-after defender in the domestic scene following a standout campaign. He is said to be on the radar of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The centre-back made 25 appearances and scored four crucial goals in the Ghana Premier League last season. His consistent performance for the Abrankese-based club earned him the Home-based Player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

According to reports, Simpson’s desire to feature in the continental competitions next season has prompted Kotoko to make a move for the defender.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian giants will have to meet Nations FC’s asking price for the transfer of the in-demand defender.

The 26-year-old defender joined Nations FC in summer 2023 and has since established himself as a key member of the team. He was instrumental in the Abrankese-based club’s outstanding Premier League season.

Simpson has become a regular for the Black Stars, since making his debut in November 2024.