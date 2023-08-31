Asante Kotoko sign attacking midfielder Baba Yahaya on three-year deal

Asante Kotoko have secured the services of attacking midfielder Baba Yahaya on a three-year deal.

Yahaya, who previously played for city rivals King Faisal, joins Kotoko with the aim of enhancing the team's creative options.

"We’re excited to confirm the signing of attacking midfielder, Baba Yahaya on a three-year deal," Kotoko announced on Thursday.

Yahaya's standout performances during his time at King Faisal drew the attention of Kotoko's new manager, Prosper Ogum Narteh.

The midfielder's arrival follows Kotoko's efforts to strengthen various positions for the upcoming season. Michael Dwamena from WAFA is also expected to contribute to the team's defensive depth.

This transfer activity adds to the list of recent signings for the Kumasi-based club. Notable names include Yahaya Dawuni, Nanabayin Amoah, Andrews Ntim Manu, Samuel Asamoah, Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed, Bernard Somuah, Henry Ansu, and Kalo Quattara.