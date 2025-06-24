Asante Kotoko sign Bechem United defender Francis Acquah to strengthen squad

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Bechem United defender Francis Acquah.

The club announced the acquisition of the full-back on Tuesday, June 24, indicating that he has signed a three-year contract.

“Asante Kotoko are pleased to announce the signing of left-back Francis Acquah on a three-year deal.

“The 24-year-old joins from Bechem United, where he was a regular in his four seasons and made 94 league appearances,” the Kumasi-based club announced in a statement on their website.

Asante Kotoko complete signing of Francis Acquah https://t.co/2XU1aAN1hL â€” Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL WinnersðŸ¥‡ (@AsanteKotoko_SC) June 24, 2025

Acquah becomes the second signing of Asante Kotoko since the 2024/25 football season ended.

The MTN FA Cup champions have also recruited Berekum Chelsea midfielder Hubert Gyau as part of efforts to strengthen their squad for the next football season.

The club hopes to put together a formidable squad that can compete in the CAF Confederation Cup while fighting for the Ghana Premier League title during the 2025/26 football campaign.