Asante Kotoko sign defender Issahak Fuseini

Published on: 04 September 2023
Fuseini Issahak

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of right-back Fuseini Issahak on a three-year deal ahead of the new season.

The 20-year-old, who started his career with Tamale Utrecht Football Academy, arrives with the experience of having played in the Ghana Premier League last season with Real Tamale United

The hard-tackling full-back showcased his talent and potential for the Pride of the North, making 14 appearances in all competitions and was named Man of the Match on two occasions.

Having featured already for Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum's team in the club’s pre-season friendlies, Issahak becomes our second addition at right-back, following the arrival of Samuel Asamoah.

"I’m very excited to be part of one of the best clubs in Africa, and I say Ahamdulliah," Issahak tells asantekotokosc.com

"For me, it's a dream come true, and I can’t wait to get started," he says.

