Asante Kotoko SC have signed former Ashanti Gold SC defender Samed Ibrahim, GHANAsoccernet.com can disclose.

The towering centre back completed his switch on Wednesday after agreeing personal terms with the Porcupine Warriors.

Ibrahim parted ways with Ashanti Gold SC about two weeks ago after refusing to extend his expired contract.

The 27-year-old played for New Edubiase United before joining the Obuasi based outfit in the 2016/2017 season.