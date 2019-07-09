Asante Kotoko sign former Wa All Stars forward Richard Arthur on a three year deal

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of former Wa All Stars forward Richard Arthur.

The striker joins the Porcupine Warriors on a three year deal after ending his stay with Ethiopian giants Saint Georges FC.

The attacker completed a mandatory medical on Monday, before finalizing the move by signing a three year contract with the record Ghana Premier League champions.

Arthur becomes the Kumasi based club's seventh signing of the window following the arrivals of Kwame Baah, Justice Blay, Kelvin Andoh, Godfred Asiamah, Adingra Bidodane Moussa and Ampem Dacosta.

The Ghanaian giants are augmenting their squad ahead of next season's CAF Champions League.

Kotoko represents Ghana after winning the Tier I Special Competition last month.

Richard Arthur comes in with bags of experience after helping Wa All Stars win the Ghana Premier League in 2016.

He enjoyed spells outside the country after plying his trade in Angola and Ethiopia.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin