Asante Kotoko sign former Wa All Stars winger Kelvin Andoh on a three year deal

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of former Wa All Stars winger Kelvin Andoh on a three year deal.

The 24-year old joins the Porcupine Warriors after passing his mandatory medicals on Thursday.

Kelvin Andoh becomes the third signing for Ghanaian giants in the current transfer window following the acquisitions of goalkeeper Kwame Baah and midfielder Justice Blay.

Andoh played a key role in the Wa All Stars side that won the 2016 Premier League title and was also a key player for the Black Stars B when Maxwell Konadu’s side won the 2017 WAFU tournament in Ghana.

The winger was given a deal after a successful trial with the Reds convincing the technical team to sign him for the club.

The record Ghana Premier League champions were victors in the NC Special Competition and will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.