Asante Kotoko sign Ivorian striker Adingra Bidodane Moussa from Lobi Stars

Asante Kotoko have signed Ivorian striker Adingra Bidodane Moussa from Nigerian Premier League giants Lobi Stars.

Moussa penned a three-year deal at the club's secretariat on Saturday after completing a medical.

He has become the club's fourth signing to be announced this week after signing former Inter Allies goalkeeper, Kwame Baah, Wa All Stars winger Mathew Kelvin Andoh; Karela United defender, Ampem Dacosta and Medeama SC's Justice Blay on loan.

Kotoko have fortified their ranks so they can reach the Group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League