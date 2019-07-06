GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko sign Ivorian striker Adingra Bidodane Moussa from Lobi Stars

Published on: 06 July 2019
Asante Kotoko have signed Ivorian striker Adingra Bidodane Moussa from Nigerian Premier League giants Lobi Stars.

Moussa penned a three-year deal at the club's secretariat on Saturday after completing a medical.

He has become the club's fourth signing to be announced this week after signing former Inter Allies goalkeeper, Kwame Baah, Wa All Stars winger Mathew Kelvin Andoh; Karela United defender, Ampem Dacosta and  Medeama SC's Justice Blay on loan.

Kotoko have fortified their ranks so they can reach the Group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League

