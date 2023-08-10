Asante Kotoko sign Nanabayin Amoah from Venomous Vipers

Asante Kotoko have announced their second signing of the ongoing transfer window as Nanabayin Amoah of Venomous Vipers joins the club ahead of the upcoming season.

The deal was finalised after successful negotiations and a mandatory medical test was completed by the player.

Amoah has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors as new left-back as the club continue to augment their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The signing follows the acquisition of Yahaha Dawumi who joined the club from Susubiribu SC.

Amoah is anticipated to be a key player for the club as they target improvement in the upcoming season.

The club is expected to offload a number of players and are looking to replace them with suitable talents as new coach Prosper Narteh Ogum begins a new project with the Porcupine Warriors.

Following the club's disappointing showing last season, the former West Africa Football Academy boss is keen on restoring the fortunes of the club.

Kotoko finished fourth last season in the Ghana Premier League behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Bechem United. They also suffered an elimination in the round of 16 of the MTN FA cup with a defeat to Aduana Stars while bowing out in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League as they lost on penalties to Burkinabe side SC Kadiogo.