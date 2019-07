Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Karela United defender Patrick Yeboah on a three- year deal.

The defender has been brought in as replacement for veteran Amos Frimpong who is on his way out of the club.

Amos Frimpong is set to sign for Guinean side FC Kaloum.

Patrick Yeboah joins a growing list of Karela United players who have joined the Porcupine Warriors in recent times.

