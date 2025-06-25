Asante Kotoko signing Francis Acquah draws comparison between himself and PSG defender Nuno Mendes

Asante Kotoko's latest acquisition, Francis Acquah, has drawn comparisons between himself and Paris Saint Germain and Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes.

The 24-year-old completed a move to the Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday, signing a three-year deal with the club following a standout performance for Bechem United.

He established himself as a regular in his four-year stint with the Hunters, making 94 league appearances.

Acquah joins the Ghanaian giants as one of the new signings, as the club gear up for the 2025/26 football campaign.

“My style of play is like PSG defender Nuno Mendes. I’m more offensive and also defend very well” he told the club’s website.

Acquah arrives in Kumasi to strengthen Asante Kotoko’s defensive options. Comfortable playing anywhere across the back line, he is a composed and an intelligent defender, known for his sharp reading of the game and precise passing out from the back.

He is expected to play a huge role for the Ghanaian giants as the team prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup and the new campaign at large