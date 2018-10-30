Asante Kotoko snap up Karela United FC duo Abdul Ganiu and Maxwell Baakoh for Confederation Cup campaign

Asante Kotoko have bolstered their squad by signing Karela FC duo Maxwell Baakoh and Abdul Ganiu, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed the deals on Tuesday ahead to help their campaign in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

Baakoh, nicknamed Messi, is a winger who possesses immense dribbling skills and a midfield wizard.

Ganiu, a Ghana youth international, is one of the finest centre backs in the country.

They were both key players for Wa All Stars when they won the Ghana Premier League in 2015.