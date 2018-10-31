GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko snap up WAFA star Umar Bashiru

Published on: 31 October 2018
Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have signed Umar Bashiru from Sogakofe WAFA Academy.

The lanky midfielder joins the Porcupine Warriors after successful negotiations with the player and WAFA.

According to reports, the 21-year-old's name has been included in the Reds final squad-list for their next season's CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Bashiru was voted the man of the match in WAFA 3-0 win over WA All Stars.

He had fine performance with WAFA in the unfinished Ghana Premier League with three goals scored .

