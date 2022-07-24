Asante Kotoko Soap Opera: Board member Kofi Abban chants- 'Coach Prosper Narteh should be fired'

Member Kofi Amoa-Abban has exposed the cracks in the Asante Kotoko board by openly calling for the dismissal of league-winning coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The business mogul is at variance with an earlier communique from the board of directors which scuttled media reports the University lecturer has stepped down.

He also called for support for the club's CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Abban posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday: ''Asante Kotoko is under the Stewardship of a great Management Team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

''The success on and off the pitch last season is testament to this fact.THE COACH SHOULD BE FIRED. No one is bigger than the Club. Asante Kotoko remains Supreme….''

Ogum is reported to have fallen with the Kotoko management and verbally announced his decision to quit and that was confirmed by the club's administrator Emmanuel Dasoberi.