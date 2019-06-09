Asante Kotoko star Abdul Fatawu Safiu named in Ghana starting XI to face Namibia in friendly

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named untested Abdul Fatawu Safiu in his starting line-up to face Namibia in Sunday's pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendly.

The Asante Kotoko midfielder-who has been impressive during at the training camp in Dubai-will be operating from the right flank.

His pace, skills and knack of scoring from range can help him survive the cut.

Appiah has decided to start Istanbul Basaksehir centre back Joseph Attamah as right back with Baba Rahman on the left.

Afriyie Acquah is in the holding role and will have support from Yaw Yeboah.

The attack duo is Jordan Ayew and Abdul Majeed Waris.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is between the sticks as goalkeeper with Jonathan Mensah and Joseph Aidoo as centre back.

Appiah will name his final 23-man squad after this friendly match.

Black Stars XI to face Namibia:

Lawrence Ati Zigi-Joseph Attamah Larweh, Abdul Rahman, Joseph Aidoo, Jonathan Mensah-Afriyie Acquah, Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Christian Atsu, Yaw Yeboah-Abdul Waris, Jordan Ayew