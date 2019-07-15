Asante Kotoko star Kwame Bonsu inches closer to Esperance du Tunis move

Tunisian champions Espérance de Tunis are close to signing Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Kwame Bonsu, GHANAsoccernet.com understand.

The Tunisian giants have identified the former Gefle IF star as replacement for Cameroonian midfielder Franck Kom who left the club for Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC.

Negotiations between the Gold and Blood outfit and the representatives of the player are at the advanced stage.

"I think Bonsu will play for Espérance this season." a close source told GHANAsoccernet.com

"He will replace the Cameroonian midfielder Franck Kom and he is a better option."

Bonsu had a spectacular campaign with the Porcupine Warriors in the CAF Confederation Cup which saw him earn a call up to the national team for the very first time.