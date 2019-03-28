Asante Kotoko star Sogne Yacouba set for European move

Asante Kotoko forward Sogne Yacouba is set to leave the club to join an unnamed European side after offers came flooding following his impressive form for the Reds.

The Burkina Faso forward is set to arrive after the international break, but information reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicates the 26-year old might not play for the club again with offers arriving from Europe.

According to sources close to the player, clubs from Czech Republic and Portugal have began talks with the players representatives.

The striker has been in stupendous form for the Porcupine Warriors this season, helping the Kumasi based club reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in eleven years.

The former Stade Malien forward has also attracted interest on the continent, with seven times Africa champions Al Ahly reported to have tabled an offer of $ 1.5 million.

Sudanese giants Al Hilal and Al Merreick has also shown interest in the attacking beast.