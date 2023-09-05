Asante Kotoko start construction of state-of-the-art astro turf at Adako Jachie

Asante Kotoko have commenced a substantial project at their Adako Jachie Training Complex.

This ambitious endeavour involves the construction of a cutting-edge astroturf and is being undertaken by the Accra-based company Benak Construction Limited. The construction project is slated to span approximately five months.

Upon its completion, the newly transformed field will boast a FIFA-standard pitch, seating capacity for 5,000 spectators, floodlights, modern changing rooms, and various other world-class facilities. This initiative aims to provide Asante Kotoko with top-notch training and playing facilities, elevating their standards in the footballing arena.

Crucially, the astro turf project enjoys the full financial backing of the club's esteemed life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. With the project now in progress, it is anticipated that construction will be finalised within the next six months.