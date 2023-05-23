Asante Kotoko still in contention for league title – Abdulai Gazale

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale says his side are not giving up on defending their Premier league title.

The Porcupine Warriors notched up a comfortable 3-1 win over Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday, May 22 2023.

George Mfegue’s brace before the 30th minute mark gave Kotoko the advantage. Richard Dzikoe halved the deficit on 35 minutes for Royals.

After recess, Rocky Dwamena scored on 51 minutes to record his third goal of the season which sealed victory for the defending champions.

The win moves Kotoko to 4th position on the league standings on 47 points, 6 points adrift leaders, Medeama.

Quizzed on whether Kotoko were still in contention for the league title, Gazale told Nana Darkwa Gyasi: “For sure because when you look at the table now, we are now in 4th place. Looking at the table, we have come to the 4th place and I think if we are able to pick this 9 (points), the three games in addition, it will be 12 points hoping that at least any of the those who are at the top there will drop either one point or three points, we can still make it up.”

Kotoko host Karela United in Kumasi for their next game.

By Suleman Asante