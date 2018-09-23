Asante Kotoko stop-gap coach Akakpo Patron sanguine AshantiGold will fall today in friendly

Stand-in Asante Kotoko coach Akakpo Patron believes his charges are mentally ready to face Ashgold at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday in the return leg of their friendly dubbed Golden Clash.

The Porcupines Warriors won the corresponding fixture 3-2 at the Baba Yara Stadium two weeks ago.

Despite the shock resignation of head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, Patron says his troops are in good spirits for another win.

''Sunday’s game won’t be easy, but at the moment, we are in a good form and the team’s spirit is also high,'' Akakpo told the club’s official website on Saturday.

''All of our squad members are ready for the game and we will get the best possible result at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

''Our preparations are going on as expected, and we are shaping up few tactical stuffs to conclude our groundwork before we face Ashgold on Sunday afternoon.

''I like how the players are responding to the training routines and with no fresh injuries in camp; we will put up a good performance.''