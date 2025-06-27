Asante Kotoko strengthen squad with the signing of goalkeeper Aziz Haruna Dari

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, have recruited goalkeeper Aziz Haruna Dari to augment their squad ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The club has secured the services of the highly-rated shot-stopper from Bechem United on a four-year contract.

“Asante Kotoko are pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Aziz Haruna Dari on a four-year deal.

“The 24-year-old joins from Bechem United, where he featured prominently over five seasons and made 82 league appearances,” the Porcupine Warriors announced in an official statement on Friday, June 27.

Speaking in his first interview after sealing his move to Asante Kotoko, Aziz Haruna Dari described the chance to play for the Reds as an honour, stressing that he will give his all to the club.

"I’m honoured to join a club with such a rich history and passionate supporters. I’m ready to give my best and help the team achieve its objectives, both in the league and in Africa,” Dari told the Kotoko media team.

The commanding goalkeeper will replace Fredrick Asare, who parted ways with Asante Kotoko last week.

He must work hard in pre-season to fight for a starting role in the Kotoko team next season.