Asante Kotoko strike deal with new kit sponsor THB

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have announced a new kit sponsor, The Hope Brand (THB) for the forthcoming 2023/24 season.

The Ghanaian-owned and German-based company have agreed to provide the Porcupine Warriors with playing, training, travel wear, and replica kits for the club and its support base.

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the Administrative Manager of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the club expressed his delight in successfully reaching an agreement with the renowned apparel producers,

“We are excited about this partnership and most importantly, we are happy to have put this together within a very short period of time. THB throughout the process has proven to be a very serious brand who are aiming for the very top. This is a new beginning and we hope our passionate supporters who are our customers will love the kits and will be seen wearing them on match days and even at their workplaces if possible,” he said.

The CEO of THB Edwin Ampaabeng was equally happy with the deal indicating his outfit's willingness to grow the partnership which has the tendency to be extended for another season.

“We believe this partnership is the beginning of great things to come and we are committed to designing and developing quality products that define and represent the club,” Ampaabeng said as quoted by scasantekotoko.com.

Kotoko initially relied on apparel from Errea, a sports equipment company supplier from Italy.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are putting in the final shift in pre-season as the prepare for the upcoming season in the Ghana Premier League. They will look horns with Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.