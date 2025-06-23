Asante Kotoko striker Albert Amoah not impressed with 12-goal tally in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko forward Albert Amoah says he is unimpressed with his goal tally for the Porcupine Warriors in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old forward, who joined the Ghanaian giants before the start of the 2024/25 campaign racked up 12 goals in 25 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

Reflecting on his performance in the just ended season, the former Great Olympics attacker disclosed he wanted to score more than 12 goals.

“I’m grateful to God. I wanted to score more than 12 goals for Kotoko in my debut season. I’m not too impressed with my scoring rate. I started the season well until injuries plagued my progress” he told the club’s media.

Despite expressing displeasure about his performance, the attacker has attracted significant interest from a hosts of clubs, with Kotoko reportedly receiving $300,000 offer from an unnamed club for the services of Albert Amoah.

Kotoko are said not to be ready to sanction a move for the attacker due to the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign. The Porcupine Warriors wants to keep a chunk of their top players as they seek to make a meaningful impact in Africa.

Amoah played a pivotal role, helping the Porcupine Warriors to annex their 10th FA Cup title after triumphing over Golden Kick FC.

The former Great Olympics attacker’s current contract with Asante Kotoko is expected to elapse in the summer of 2027.