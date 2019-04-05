Asante Kotoko striker Dany Zabo ruled out for SIX weeks with shoulder injury

Asante Kotoko striker Dany Zabo Teguy has been ruled out of action for six weeks after suffering an early injury against Aduana Stars last Sunday.

The Ivorian was forced out after the opening five minutes after dislocating his left shoulder.

Teguy is said to have suffered a posterior dislocation.

His shoulder will be a strap for two 14 days after he was discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday.

''Zabo is in a strap which will be on him for about two weeks,'' head of Asante Kotoko's medical team Dr Twumasi Baah told Kotoko Express.

''We shall take it off after two weeks and replace it with a broad arm sling which would also last for up to four weeks.''