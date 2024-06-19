Asante Kotoko striker Kalo Ouattara bids farewell after tough season

Asante Kotoko striker Kalo Ouattara has bid farewell to the club following his release, part of a massive clear-out that saw 18 players let go in less than 24 hours.

This significant overhaul is part of a comprehensive rebuild process aimed at revitalizing the team for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old Ouattara, who joined Asante Kotoko at the start of the season from Berekum Chelsea, featured in 24 games and scored four goals, including one in the final game of the season.

Despite his efforts, the Porcupine Warriors finished the season in a disappointing sixth place with 49 points, 12 behind champions Samartex.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Ouattara expressed his gratitude to the club, his teammates, and the fans, with a special mention to the club’s video analysts.

Read the full note below:

"I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each of you as I prepare to move on from my time with Asante Kotoko.

I want to say a special thank you to the video Analysts of Asante Kotoko for their motivation every time and their dedication in making me a better player.

While my journey here has come to an end, the experiences and memories we've shared will forever hold a special place in my heart.

To my fellow players, it has been an honor to stand alongside each of you on the field.

And to our loyal supporters, your unwavering enthusiasm and encouragement have fueled our determination and made every match a memorable experience. Your presence at the games and your messages of support online have meant the world to me and the entire team.

As I embark on the next chapter of my journey, I will carry with me the lessons learned during my time at Kotoko.

Warm regards,

Kalo Ouattara"

Ouattara's departure is part of the club’s strategic plan to rebuild and strengthen the squad for a more competitive performance in the next season.