Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala eyes Ghana Premier League golden boot

Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala has declared his intention to end the season as the topscorer in the Ghana Premier League.

The Ugandan forward had struggled to find the net after scoring a brace against Accra Lions in February.

However, he got back on the scorers' sheet with a brace against Real Tamale United in a 4-0 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday increasing his tally to ten.

Mukwaka is now just two goals away from Berekum Chelsea's Mezack Afriyie who has scored 12 goals.

Responding to whether he had the top scorer award as a personal target, Mukwala said, "Sure, I'm still chasing it."

"Basically I feel so proud. It was really hard for me to open my account during the second round of the league. It was really nice to score in front of the amazing fans at Baba Yara."

Kotoko will lock horns with King Faisal on Wednesday in an outstanding fixture as they aim to get back into the top four.

The Porcupine Warriors are fifth with 38 points and six points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.