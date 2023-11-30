Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala aims to boost confidence with goal-scoring form

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala expresses determination to enhance his confidence by scoring more goals following Kotoko's 4-2 victory over Nations FC in the MTN FA Cup Round of 64.

Mukwala, who scored twice and provided two assists in the recent win, believes that his goal-scoring contributions will continue to build his confidence as the season progresses.

"It (scoring goals) builds my confidence as a player, so I believe I’m going to score more, and my confidence is coming, so I believe I will give my best," Mukwala stated.

Asante Kotoko, after a challenging run, has now secured three consecutive wins in all competitions, showing signs of improvement. Qualifying for the round of 32 in the FA Cup, they also currently sit in eighth place on the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points after 12 matches.

The team now shifts its focus to the Ghana Premier League, preparing to face Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, December 4, in matchday 13 of the 2023/24 season.