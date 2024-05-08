Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala motivated to pursue Golden Boot in GPL

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala has revealed that he is gingered to score more goals and clinch the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League Golden Boot.

With five games to end the season, the Uganda international has scored 11 goals and is one shy away from the leaders Hamza Issah of Hearts of Oak and Bereekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona who have 13 and 11 respectively.

In his bid to score more goals, he could power Asante Kotoko to a top-half finish at the end of the season.

“As a striker, if you want to see that you are improving, you have to fight and at least equal the number you scored last season or go beyond that so we still have five more games to go (in the league),” he told the club’s media team.

“This gives me the motivation and the belief that at least I see the ultimate goal which is taking the golden boot.”

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors are poised to finish the season on a high after a tough start to the second round of the competition. As they lie 10th on the table, they are aim to make the most of their remaining games.