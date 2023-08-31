Asante Kotoko supporters’ chief Alex Manu impressed with team’s pre-season progress

Ashanti region supporters’ chief of Asante Kotoko, Alexander Manu says he is pleased with the performance of the team in their pre-season campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have stepped up preparation for the 2023/24 season under new head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum in Beposo with some friendlies.

Lower tier sides Kharis Academy, Cornerstone, PAC Academy and Asekem are among the opponents they have come up against so far.

Manu was present for the majority of these matches and says he is excited with what he witnessed.

He told Kessben Sports: “The performance is very impressive. This is just the pre-season. There are some players that I don’t even know their names. It means that we have different quality of players who have joined the team. So, we have to give them time. Once the season hasn’t started, I don’t think we have to put pressure on them.”

“The coach is trying to get his tactics right and what I have seen here is very impressive. This is not the first time I am watching them. This is about the third time so I am very impressed.”

Kotoko will kick start their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign at home to Kpando Heart of Lions.

By Suleman Asante

