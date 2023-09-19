Asante Kotoko supporters' chief Christopher Demenya calls on authorities to resolve e-ticketing challenges

Asante Kotoko NCC Chairman, Christopher Demenya has appealed to the National Sports Authority to sort out the problems associated with the e-ticketing system.

According to Demenya, most of their fans were denied entry into the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday when they hosted Heart of Lions for their first premier league game of the season due to network challenges.

He said on Kessben TV: “We should resolve the challenges of the e-ticketing. If the e-ticketing had worked to perfection, at least we would have recorded an attendance of 16,000 or 20,000. A lot of people were stranded outside because of a system jam. The e-ticketing has its pros and cons. I think we should go both ways; e-ticketing and analogue.

“Otherwise, the system operator must be present at the stadium to address these challenges and not leave everything to the Sports Council. This will help raise money to run the team because without money it will be difficult to run the team.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante