Asante Kotoko suspend Joseph Amoako indefinitely over social media misconduct

Published on: 09 May 2023
Asante Kotoko have suspended forward Joseph Amoako for social media misconduct. 

The 20-year-old winger, recently returned to the club after his loan spell with Swedish outfit, Helsingborg, ended following his wrongful conviction.

Amoako has been training with the club since last month but due to disciplinary issues, he has been suspended by Asante Kotoko.

"Joseph Amoako, 20, has been suspended indefinitely pending a final determination through the club’s disciplinary procedures. This is due to his misconduct on social media which the club finds unacceptable," wrote the club.

The Porcupine Warriors are expected to recall him after the issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, Kotoko are hoping to end the season on a good note following their recent struggles in the league.

Kotoko travel to relegated Kotoko Royals on Sunday.

 

