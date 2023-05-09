Asante Kotoko suspend winger Joseph Amoako indefinitely over social media misconduct

Asante Kotoko have taken the decision to suspend their winger, Joseph Amoako, indefinitely due to his gross misconduct on social media.

The 20-year-old has been punished for his unacceptable behaviour on the platform.

As per the club's statement, "Joseph Amoako, 20, has been suspended indefinitely pending a final determination through the club’s disciplinary procedures. This is due to his misconduct on social media which the club finds unacceptable."

Listen to his leaked tape #NhyiraSports#SokobanFatilow pic.twitter.com/tcs7OCm2Ij — Sokoban Fatilow (@Sokoban_Fatilow) May 9, 2023

Amoako, who was on loan at the Swedish club Helsingborgs IF, returned to Ghana in March after being released from prison.

He was wrongly convicted of rape, and after months of investigation, he was found not guilty and freed to return to his club in Ghana.

The young winger has been training with his parent club to keep his shape for next season since his return to Ghana.

However, he struggled to find playing time during his loan spell in Sweden, where he made only ten game appearances and played a total of 295 minutes for the club in all competitions.