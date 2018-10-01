Asante Kotoko sympathise with Karela FC over death of David Brigidi

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko has sent a message of condolence to debutantes Karela United FC following the death of their bank-roller David Cobinna Brigidi.

The club joins a host of other teams to have sent their heart warming messages on the passing of the former Bayelsa State senator.

Mr. Brigidi popularly known in football circles as Senator Brigidi passed on on Sunday after a short illness in London.

Asante Kotoko posted on their website;

"The management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, on behalf of the Fabulous family, expresses its condolences to Karela United Football Club on the demise of the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Saigha Kabenla Brigidi, on September 30, 2018.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of this astute lawyer and club owner, but trust that the Lord would grant him a perfect rest in His bosom.

We also sympathise with his family, and state that the unfortunate event is not just a loss to Karela United FC and his family, but also to us and the entire football fraternity in Ghana.

Our thoughts are with our colleagues at Karela United FC and the bereaved family, and we pledge our support to them in these trying moments.

Signed

Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq)

Director of Communications"