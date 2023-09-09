Asante Kotoko sympathizes with Morocco after devastating earthquake

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have sent a heartfelt message to the people of Morocco following a powerful earthquake which has claimed and destroyed lives and properties.

The earthquake which hit part of Marrakech saw the famous 12th century Koutoubia Mosque suffer the most damage.

According to Morocco's Interior Ministry, at least 296 people had died in the provinces near the quake. Additionally, 153 injured people were sent to hospitals for treatment.

Kotoko took to social media to sympathize with Morocco, sending a message of hope to the North Africans.

"Saddened by the loss of lives and injuries sustained by our brothers and sisters in Morocco, We at Asante Kotoko stand in full solidarity with the victims of the devastating earthquake," wrote the club.

Latest numbers from Morocco indicates the death toll keeps increasing, with around 820 confirmed dead.

PSG and Morocco defender also took to X to express his condolences to the families affected.

"We feel a difficult moment for our loved ones. It's raining temperatures to save as many views as possible. There are many condolences to everyone who are here. We are living through difficult times, and our thoughts are all with the injured and the families of the victims. We all cooperate and contribute to saving the wounded by donating blood. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return," he posted.