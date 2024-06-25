Asante Kotoko target free agent Togolese striker Youssifou Atte

Asante Kotoko are eyeing Togolese international Youssifou Atte as a potential new signing. Atte is currently a free agent following his departure from Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

Kotoko management is in negotiations with his manager to secure his signature after losing their star striker, Uganda’s Steven Mukwala, on a free transfer.

Atte began his career with Ghana’s West African Football Academy (WAFA) and was promoted to the senior team in December 2017.

He made his debut on 17 March 2018, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1â€“1 draw against Asante Kotoko.

During his debut season, he played 14 league matches before the league was cancelled due to the Anas Number 12 ExposÃ© controversies.

In the 2019 GFA Normalization Competition, he made 12 appearances.

Atte remained a key player for WAFA during the truncated 2019â€“20 season, featuring in all 15 league matches before the league was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

His consistent performances earned him his first call-up to the Togo national team by Claude Le Roy in March 2020.

He made his senior debut on 29 March 2021 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.