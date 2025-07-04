Asante Kotoko target Maxwell Boakye emerges as top transfer target for Egyptian outfit ENPPI SC

Egyptian Premier League outfit ENPPI SC have expressed firm interest in Ghana and AS Douanes forward Maxwell Boakye, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The former Hearts of Oak and Karela United attacker performed admirably for AS Douanes in the recently concluded Burkina Faso top-flight, scoring 14 goals to secure the goal king prize in his first season.

Boakye finished ahead of CF Rahimo FC duo of Ibrahim Sow and Ali Barro, ASF Bobo-Dioulasso’s Mohamede Borro and Salitas FC striker Pantoulou Diarra, who recorded 9 goals each at the end of the campaign.

With four goals in the FA Cup competition, the enterprising Ghanaian forward finished the entire campaign with 18 goals across competitions.

Boakye’s outstanding performance has caught the attention of several clubs including Kotoko and ENPPI SC, who are keen to secure his signature this summer.

Despite attracting interest from Kotoko, the 31-year-old forward intend not to return home as he seeks for greener pastures. He is likely to join the Egyptian club, who has shown greater interest to snap up the forward at the expense of other clubs.

Talks are currently underway, as ENPPI pushes to finalize the move for the highly-rated attacker in the ongoing transfer window. The Egyptian top-flight side has already proposed a two-deal for the Ghanaian forward.

Boakye is not new on the African continent, having had stint with Mozambique outfit Club FerroviÃƒ¡rio de Maputo.