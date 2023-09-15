Asante Kotoko technical director Kwesi Appiah confident in team's potential

Asante Kotoko technical director Kwesi Appiah believes the club has made the right signings and assembled a team that can meet the expectations of fans in the upcoming season.

Kotoko are set to kick off their campaign in the new season at home against newly promoted Heart of Lions. While their pre-season results may not have been impressive, leaving some doubts in the minds of fans, Appiah has assured them in a positive manner.

The former Ghana coach was actively involved in the recruitment process, especially from second-tier clubs, signing several talented players.

"We strongly believe that the players we have assembled will perform so that we can secure a victory," he stated in an interview with the club's YouTube channel.

Appiah emphasised the importance of fan support for the newly formed team, particularly since most of the players are new to the club.

"The important thing is that with the players we have now, most of them are new, so this is the time for all the fans to come out in their numbers and offer their support to the team," he added.