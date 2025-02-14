Asante Kotoko technical director Malik Jabir demands justice for Pooley

Asante Kotoko's technical director, Malik Jabir, has called for justice following the tragic death of devoted supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as "Pooley."

Pooley was fatally stabbed during a violent altercation after the club's Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre.

In an interview with Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com, Jabir emphasized the club's stance: "We want justice if justice is done we will continue it will not be Kotoko justice is justice truth is the truth somebody killing a supporter i mean our supporter that's where we come in. So we want who killed him to be appended and also punished for it that is what we are asking. Our people are matured the thing didn't happen here it happened in somebody's village here they know nobody can come here and do that."

The incident has led to widespread condemnation and calls for increased security at football matches. The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation, with several individuals arrested in connection with the incident. The Ghana Football Association has suspended the Premier League until further notice and is holding emergency meetings with club executives to address violence at match venues.

Asante Kotoko held a vigil at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to honor Pooley's memory, with hundreds of fans, players, and officials in attendance.

The club remains steadfast in its demand for justice, vowing not to resume football activities until those responsible are held accountable.