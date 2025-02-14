Asante Kotoko technical director Malik Jabir discusses his role

In November 2024, Asante Kotoko appointed club legend Malik Jabir as their new technical director, succeeding Kwesi Appiah.

Malik Jabir, a two-time CAF Champions League winner with the club, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Addressing misconceptions about his role, Jabir clarified that his position is more advisory than hands-on coaching. He emphasized that he does not wear a jersey or actively participate in on-field training sessions.

Instead, he observes the team's training routines and offers suggestions to enhance their effectiveness. "It is very nice people thought I was going to wear jersey and be on the pitch that is not the work of I do. I sit down when I see any training the coach is doing if something can be added I just take a phone talk to him or I send one of the coaches go and tell him add this add that. These are the sort of things we do," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com.

Jabir's appointment aims to provide strategic guidance to the coaching staff, ensuring that the team's training methodologies are continually refined. His extensive experience as a former player and coach positions him well to offer valuable insights to the current coaching team.